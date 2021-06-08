UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Scrutiny Teams Formed To Check Performance Of Police Stations

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 04:59 PM

Scrutiny teams formed to check performance of police stations

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has constituted scrutiny teams to check the performance of all police stations in the region as well as redressing the public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has constituted scrutiny teams to check the performance of all police stations in the region as well as redressing the public complaints.

A spokesman for the police department said on Tuesday the teams would work under the supervision of SP Legal Zafar Abbas.

He said that Inspector Muhammad Fayyazul Haq, head constable Naveed Aslam and constable Zahid Iqbal were nominated for scrutiny committee in Lyallpur division Faisalabad while Inspector Syed Ashfaq Hussain, ASI Ghulam Ghaus, head constable Nadeem Iqbal and constable Muhammad Shafiq will be member of scrutiny committee in Madina Division.

Similarly, Inspector Mehboob Asif, Sub Inspector Altaf Hussain, head constable Babar Ashraf and constable Owais will work in the scrutiny committee of Jaranwala division whereas Inspector Muhammad Afzal, Sub Inspector Zafar Zamin head constable Muhammad Farooq and constable Sufiyan Aslam have been nominated for scrutiny committee in Sadar division Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, Sub Inspector Muhammad Azam, ASI Muhammad Yar and constable Zaheer Ahmad have been nominated for scrutiny committee of Jhang; Inspector Liaqat Ali, Sub Inspector Jahangir Khan, head constable Ziaullah and constable Muhammad Asif will work for scrutiny committee ofToba Tek Singh; and Sub Inspector Muzaffar Shafiq, Sub Inspector Sarfraz Khan and AssistantSub Inspector Abdur Rauf will be members of scrutiny team of Chiniot, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Police Altaf Hussain Chiniot Jaranwala All

Recent Stories

Dutch lose Van de Beek for Euro 2020

2 minutes ago

UN vows support for road-map toward elections in S ..

2 minutes ago

Flour millers announce to launch phase-wise protes ..

2 minutes ago

Pashinyan Warns of Staff Purges in Event of Victor ..

2 minutes ago

Cloudy with chances of drizzle likely in Karachi o ..

2 minutes ago

Japan planning to vaccinate 70,000 Tokyo Olympics ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.