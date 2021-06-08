Scrutiny teams formed to check performance of police stations

Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has constituted scrutiny teams to check the performance of all police stations in the region as well as redressing the public complaints

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Regional Police Officer (RPO) Riffat Mukhtar Raja has constituted scrutiny teams to check the performance of all police stations in the region as well as redressing the public complaints.

A spokesman for the police department said on Tuesday the teams would work under the supervision of SP Legal Zafar Abbas.

He said that Inspector Muhammad Fayyazul Haq, head constable Naveed Aslam and constable Zahid Iqbal were nominated for scrutiny committee in Lyallpur division Faisalabad while Inspector Syed Ashfaq Hussain, ASI Ghulam Ghaus, head constable Nadeem Iqbal and constable Muhammad Shafiq will be member of scrutiny committee in Madina Division.

Similarly, Inspector Mehboob Asif, Sub Inspector Altaf Hussain, head constable Babar Ashraf and constable Owais will work in the scrutiny committee of Jaranwala division whereas Inspector Muhammad Afzal, Sub Inspector Zafar Zamin head constable Muhammad Farooq and constable Sufiyan Aslam have been nominated for scrutiny committee in Sadar division Faisalabad.

Meanwhile, Sub Inspector Muhammad Azam, ASI Muhammad Yar and constable Zaheer Ahmad have been nominated for scrutiny committee of Jhang; Inspector Liaqat Ali, Sub Inspector Jahangir Khan, head constable Ziaullah and constable Muhammad Asif will work for scrutiny committee ofToba Tek Singh; and Sub Inspector Muzaffar Shafiq, Sub Inspector Sarfraz Khan and AssistantSub Inspector Abdur Rauf will be members of scrutiny team of Chiniot, he added.