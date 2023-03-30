ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) hearing Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections case was dissolved on Thursday after Justice Amin ud Din excused from being part of it.

A five members larger bench was supposed to hear the petition today filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for deferring the KPK and Punjab elections.

As the hearing began, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that Justice Amin ud Din wanted to say something.

Justice Amin said that he was recusing himself from hearing the case in light of last day's judgment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Justice Amin said that the bench wanted to continue its proceeding even after the order of the last day issued by a three- member bench.

After the remarks of Justice Amin, the bench members left the courtroom.

However, the top court's bench without Justice Amin ud Din would resume hearing on the same case tomorrow.

Previously, the bench was comprising the five members including Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Amin ud Din and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

It may be mentioned here that last day, a three members bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa had ordered to stop the proceeding in all cases of article 184/3 till formation of rules.