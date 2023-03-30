UrduPoint.com

SC's Bench Hearing Punjab, KPK Elections Case Dissolved

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SC's bench hearing Punjab, KPK elections case dissolved

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Mar, 2023 ) :A five-member larger bench of the Supreme Court (SC) hearing Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elections case was dissolved on Thursday after Justice Amin ud Din excused from being part of it.

A five members larger bench was supposed to hear the petition today filed by Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) against the decision of Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) for deferring the KPK and Punjab elections.

As the hearing began, Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that Justice Amin ud Din wanted to say something.

Justice Amin said that he was recusing himself from hearing the case in light of last day's judgment of Justice Qazi Faez Isa.

Justice Amin said that the bench wanted to continue its proceeding even after the order of the last day issued by a three- member bench.

After the remarks of Justice Amin, the bench members left the courtroom.

However, the top court's bench without Justice Amin ud Din would resume hearing on the same case tomorrow.

Previously, the bench was comprising the five members including Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar, Justice Amin ud Din and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

It may be mentioned here that last day, a three members bench headed by Justice Qazi Faez Isa had ordered to stop the proceeding in all cases of article 184/3 till formation of rules.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Supreme Court Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Election Commission Of Pakistan Same May All From Top Court

Recent Stories

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among ..

Sanaullah calls for holding greater dialogue among all stakeholders

1 hour ago
 ‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Bill ..

‘Deliveroo’ enables users to support ‘1 Billion Meals Endowment’ campaig ..

2 hours ago
 MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instruc ..

MoFAIC urges UAE citizens to follow travel instructions before travelling for Um ..

2 hours ago
 Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

Forex reserves stand at about $10b: Senate told

3 hours ago
 Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposit ..

Senate passes bill curbing CJP powers amid opposition protests

3 hours ago
 Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bol ..

Rakhi Sawant slams Priyanka Chopra for delayed Bollywood comment

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.