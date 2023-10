A full court bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would hear cases tomorrow pertaining to the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act

ISLAMABAD,(UrduPoint/Pakistan Point Mews Oct 02, 2023) :A full court bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would hear cases tomorrow pertaining to the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act.

Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf ( PTI ) and others had submitted written comments to the apex court in the said case.

The hearing of the case would likely to be broadcasted live.