SC's Full Bench To Hear Cases Against Practice & Procedure Act
Ijaz Ahmad Published October 02, 2023 | 10:38 PM
A full court bench of the top court headed by Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa would hear cases tomorrow pertaining to the Supreme Court Practice and Procedure Act
