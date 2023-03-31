UrduPoint.com

SC's Full Court Be Constituted To Hear Case Regarding Punjab, KP Elections: Marriyum

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published March 31, 2023 | 04:41 PM

SC's full court be constituted to hear case regarding Punjab, KP elections: Marriyum

The Minister for Information and Broadcasting says we are not opposed to the hearing of the case but it should be decided through a collective wisdom.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 31st, 2023) Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has said a full court of the Supreme Court be constituted to hear the case regarding elections in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Speaking to the media outside Supreme Court in Islamabad today, she said we are not opposed to the hearing of the case but it should be decided through a collective wisdom.

The Information Minister said it is not the democratic forces but PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who is running away from the elections. She regretted that Imran Khan wants chaos and anarchy in the country.

