SC's Registrar Returns Petition Seeking Amendment In Election Act

Faizan Hashmi Published January 25, 2023 | 07:40 PM

The Registrar's Office of the Supreme Court of Pakistan (SCP) on Wednesday raised objections and returned a petition against contesting elections on more than one seat at the same time

The petitioner citizen Anwar Mughal had named the federation and Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) as respondents in the case.

The petitioner said that the constitution allowed anyone to contest elections on more than one seat. It was also the responsibility of the state as per the constitution to take measures for the welfare of citizens.

The Petitioner further said that the state used to bear the expenditures of millions of rupees for conducting elections on one seat. He prayed the court to terminate article 223 which grant permission to the candidates for contesting elections on more than one seat. He prayed the court to direct the Federal government to amend the election act and a candidate willing to contest elections in more than one constituency should be bound to submit the expenditure of the by-polls.

