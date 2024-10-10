(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Council of Islamic Ideology (CII) Chairman, Dr Muhammad Raghib Hussain Naeemi on Thursday said the Supreme Court (SC) has issued a revised detailed judgment in the Mubarak Sani case, which has been hailed as a true reflection of the sentiments of Muslims in Pakistan.

He, in a statement, said the apex court not only reversed its earlier rulings from February 6 and July 24 but also presented arguments rooted in Quranic verses and Hadith concerning the finality of Prophethood of Hazrat Muhammad (Peace Be Upon Him).

He further said the court rightfully observed that no one has the right to claim adherence to a religion whose fundamental beliefs they deny. Therefore, it is inappropriate for Qadianis to refer to themselves as Muslims or Ahmadi Muslims, he added.

He said, “As citizens of Pakistan, Qadianis are obligated to accept their constitutional status as defined by the Constitution.”