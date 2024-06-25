SC's Three New Judges Take Oath
Sumaira FH Published June 25, 2024 | 08:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2024) The three new judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan on Tuesday took oath of their offices in a ceremony at apex court Islamabad.
Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath to Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, and Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan as top court’s judges in a ceremony.
The oath taking ceremony was attended by judges of SC, attorney general of Pakistan and senior lawyers.
The law ministry has issued the notification on Monday, which stated that under Article 177 of the Constitution, the president pleased to appoint Sindh High Court (SHC) Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Lahore High Court (LHC) Chief Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmed Khan and LHC’s Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan as judges of the Supreme Court.
