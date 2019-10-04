SCSW launches its three year strategic plan for women empowerment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW) here on Friday launched its first three-year Strategic Plan encompassing review of rules and regulations from gender perspective and action to end gender based violence

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Sindh Commission on the Status of Women (SCSW) here on Friday launched its first three-year Strategic Plan encompassing review of rules and regulations from gender perspective and action to end gender based violence.

The strategic plan developed with the support of UN Women Pakistan also includes capacity building of the SCSW as one of major strategic priorities complimenting extensive review of government policies and programs with regard to women empowerment.

Speaking on the occasion, SCSW Chairperson, Nuzhat Shirin said the strategic plan will help the Commission in implementing its mandate in accordance with international commitments on women rights and gender equality including CEDAW.

"Despite limited financial and human resources, SCSW is helping Sindh government in reviewing pro-women legislation, lobbying for women's rights by developing inter-departmental and civil society networks, monitoring initiatives, and supporting departments working on women issues," she said.

Launching the SCSW Strategic Plan, ahead of the 25th anniversary of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action in 2020, was said to reiterate the provincial government's commitment towards women empowerment, advancing gender equality and achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

Deputy Country Representative of UN Women Pakistan, Aisha Mukhtar said the UN entity will continue to work closely with SCSW to review laws and policies.

"This will be from a gender lens in order to align them with Pakistan's international commitments, ending violence against women and girls and supporting institutional strengthening of the Commission," she said Advisor to CM on Law Barrister Murtaza Wahab addressing the women activists and SCSW members on the occasion said Sindh government was fully sensitive towards the cause of empowerment and would be even more supportive to women needs.

"Laws and policies will be looked at through gender lens," he said.

The Chief Secretary of Sindh Mumtaz Ali Shah congratulated SCSW for successful launch of its Strategic Plan and also appreciated UN Women for its support to Sindh government, specifically for strengthening the institutional capacity of SCSW.

Reaffirming the government's commitment towards empowerment of women in Sindh, he hoped that implementation of Strategic Plan will help in improving the lives of women across the province.

Sindh Secretary of Women Development Department, Dr. Alia Shahid thanked UN Women and SCSW for the launch of Strategic plan.

"Protection and empowerment are the two aspects of the challenges faced by women," she said emphasizing that a safe woman is more likely to enter in socio-economic spheres.

"We therefore need to integrate a system where women are safe and empowered," said the Sindh Women Secretary.

She assured that Sindh Women Development Department was committed to provide unwavering support to SCSW.

The ceremony was also attended by parliamentarians along with women members of different political parties, senior government officials and representatives of civil society.