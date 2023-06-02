UrduPoint.com

Scuffle Among Brothers Leaves One Dead, Father Injured

Muhammad Irfan Published June 02, 2023 | 04:40 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2023 ) :A scuffle among three brothers left one of them dead and their father injured in Ghulam Muhammad Abad area on Friday.

Police said three brothers, identified as Amir, Arsalan and Imran of Heaven Villas, quarreled over some domestic issue, when one of them opened fire.

A bullet hit the head of Amir Shahzad, resulting in his death on-the-spot. During scuffle, their father, Muhammad Shafi, was also injured.

Police arrested an accused Imran and recovered a pistol from him, while the other Arsalan managed to escape.

Police have shifted the body to mortuary for autopsy and collected forensic evidence from the crime scene.

SHO Asim Minhas said that the main accused of the gunshot would be ascertained during investigation.

