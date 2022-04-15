Scuffle, brawl over fare, matter of routine in passengers of Peshawar

Scuffle and brawl over fleecing has become a routine in passengers vans plying in provincial metropolis while officials of transport department have turned a blind eye towards overcharging of passengers by van owners

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Scuffle and brawl over fleecing has become a routine in passengers vans plying in provincial metropolis while officials of transport department have turned a blind eye towards overcharging of passengers by van owners.

Owners of passengers vans, especially wagon and mazda coaches flouting the approved fare list of the government and overcharging the passengers.

The passenger vans were charging Rs30 per stop but the passengers were seen exchanging harsh words and insisting to pay Rs20 per stop according to government fare list.

Anwar Zeb, resident of Buner, told APP that he used private transport on daily basis and witnessed a routine scuffle and brawl over fare matters.

Usman Ali of Mardan said that he used BRT to avoid scuffle and brawl in private transport vehicles.

When contacted an official of transport department, he said that the rate of petroleum was reduced Rs10 per litter so the department has fixed Rs20 per stop. He said that the passengers should point out vans that are charging an excessive fare than are fixed by the transport department.

The passengers appealed to the traffic police to ask passengers about the fare being paid to conductors on different stops.