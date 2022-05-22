UrduPoint.com

Sculpture Show To Feature Works Of 30 Acclaimed Artists

Published May 22, 2022

Sculpture show to feature works of 30 acclaimed artists

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :National Art Gallery of Pakistan, National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will feature the works of prominent sculptors of the country through an exhibition 'Collective Ground', opening from May 28 (Saturday).

The exhibition will showcase the works of 30 prominent and imminent sculptors across Pakistan. This exhibition will portray exciting and contemporary artworks followed by traditional techniques.

The exhibition will be followed by a panel discussion with participation of the experts including Mansoor Zuberi, Abbas Shah, Abdul Jabbar Gull and Imran Hunzai.

The panel discussion, commencing after exhibition, will revolve around the topic of "The Art of Sculpture - Aspects of traditional and contemporary sculpture".

This will not only broaden their vision about the art industry but will also help them gain exposure towards the national art scene and possibilities of visual arts.

The sculpture show is curated by Director VAD, Mariam Ahmed and co-curated by Assistant Curator, Noor Fatima.

The exhibition will continue till June, 20 from Monday till Saturday from 9:00 a.m. till 3:00 p.m.

The works of Abbas Shah, Abdul Jabbar gull, Akram Dost Baloch, Amin Gulgee, Anjum Ayaz, Ali Baba, Anusha Novlani, Azam Jamal, Casim Mehmood, David Alesworth, Faizan Naveed, Hussain Jamil, Hassan Ali, Idrees hanif, Imran Hunzai, Jamil Baloch, Khushi Hussain, Komal Nadeem, Mansoor Zuberi, Maira Hashmi, M. Sajjad Akram, Naiza Khan, Nazir Hunzai, Noor Ali Chagani, Qamar Siddiqui, Rabia Zuberi, Sadequain, Sana Anwer and Toufiq Ejaz will be displayed in the exhibition.

