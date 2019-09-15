UrduPoint.com
SDA Approves Rs 75.7m Budget For 2019-20

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 04:00 PM

SDA approves Rs 75.7m budget for 2019-20

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) ::The Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) has approved Rs 75.7 million budget for 2019-20.

The officials of the SDA, talking to APP, said that a meeting of the board of director was held here under Chairman SDA Mumtaz Akhtar Kahloon and also approved the budget.

He said that Rs 1,350,000 would be received from shops located at first and second floor of the Trust Plaza, Rs 5 million from Model Town Housing Society.

A total Rs 0.5 million would be received from fines, Rs 3 million from transfer cases of plaza and housing society, Rs 3.181 million from allotment of shops in second floor of trust plaza, Rs 6.4 million from cycle stand contract and Rs 0.6 million from advertising board of plaza.

He said that a master plan of the SDA was also being prepared while the Water and Sanitation Authority (Wasa) would also be set up soon.

