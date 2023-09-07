SDA BoG approves allotment of plots to UoS employees

The Board of Governors of the Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) has approved the allotment of residential plots to the employees of the University of Sargodha (UoS) in Model Town Housing Society

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2023 ) :The board of Governors of the Sargodha Development Authority (SDA) has approved the allotment of residential plots to the employees of the University of Sargodha (UoS) in Model Town Housing Society.

The meeting of the Board of Governors was chaired by Commissioner SDA, Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti here on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Shoaib Ali, DG SDA Iftikhar Ali, SE PHE Anwarul Haq, and COMC Tariq Proya and others were also present.

The approval has also been granted by the Board of Governors for the establishment of a golf course in Model Town Housing Society, and for the establishment of a committee for the auction of vacant shops in Trust Plaza.

The Board of Governors also approved the change of FESCO consultant.

It was decided in the meeting that a case would be sent to the government to determine the price of University of Sargodha's plots.

It was also informed in the meeting that advertisements would be published soon in the newspaper for the construction of a cafeteria on the roof of Trust Plaza.

The meeting made several important decisions to further improve the functioning of SDA, increase revenue, and for the welfare of employees.