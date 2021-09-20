UrduPoint.com

SDA Employees Stage Sit In For Payment Of Salaries

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 06:00 PM

SDA employees stage sit in for payment of salaries

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :The Sehwan Development Authority (SDA) employees on Monday staged protest rally against alleged non payment of their salaries and demanded for early payment of their outstanding dues.

A group of SDA employees led by Mansoor Buledi, Zahid Hussain Panhwer and others staged a protest outside DG SDA office at Jamshoro and alleged that the Director General was not resolving genuine issues of SDA employees.

They chanted slogans for early payment of their salaries and warned that if salaries were not paid to them they would continue to hold protests.

They said due to non payment of salaries their families were bearing financial difficulties.

Meanwhile, Director General SDA Agha Abdul Rahim said protesting employees were deliberately creating an atmosphere of agitation. He said all employees were getting their salaries and the remaining two month's salary would soon be paid to them.

