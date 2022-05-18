UrduPoint.com

SDA Issues Notices To Sponsors And Owners For Starting Development Work Without Approval

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2022 | 11:08 PM

SDA Issues notices to sponsors and owners for starting development work without approval

The Sehwan Development Authority has issued notices to 7 housing schemes, a textile mill, a water park, 10 restaurants and 8 fuel stations for starting development without the SDA's approval

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Sehwan Development Authority has issued notices to 7 housing schemes, a textile mill, a water park, 10 restaurants and 8 fuel stations for starting development without the SDA's approval.

According to the notifications which were issued on Wednesday, the sponsors and owners of all those projects had been directed to appear before the concerned officers of the SDA within 7 days.

The said projects were located around Nooriabad which was an industrial zone.

The projects neither submitted nor got approved the layout plans from the SDA.

Related Topics

Water Textile All From Housing

Recent Stories

US Delivered to Ukraine 75 Percent of Allocated Am ..

US Delivered to Ukraine 75 Percent of Allocated Ammunition - Pentagon

1 minute ago
 PTI ousted through constitutional process, says Ka ..

PTI ousted through constitutional process, says Kaira

2 minutes ago
 Blinken Says US Officially Resuming Operations in ..

Blinken Says US Officially Resuming Operations in Kiev, Enhancing Security Proto ..

2 minutes ago
 Almost Half of Britons Believe UK Could be Hit Har ..

Almost Half of Britons Believe UK Could be Hit Harder by Trade War With EU - Pol ..

2 minutes ago
 Rain wind-thunderstorm likely at isolated places: ..

Rain wind-thunderstorm likely at isolated places: PMD

11 minutes ago
 Lavrov, WHO's Tedros Discuss Healthcare in Ukraine ..

Lavrov, WHO's Tedros Discuss Healthcare in Ukraine, Donbas - Russian Foreign Min ..

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.