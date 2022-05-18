SDA Issues notices to sponsors and owners for starting development work without approval

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :The Sehwan Development Authority has issued notices to 7 housing schemes, a textile mill, a water park, 10 restaurants and 8 fuel stations for starting development without the SDA's approval.

According to the notifications which were issued on Wednesday, the sponsors and owners of all those projects had been directed to appear before the concerned officers of the SDA within 7 days.

The said projects were located around Nooriabad which was an industrial zone.

The projects neither submitted nor got approved the layout plans from the SDA.