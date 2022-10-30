UrduPoint.com

SDA Office Inaugurated In Sialkot

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 30, 2022 | 02:30 PM

SDA office inaugurated in Sialkot

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2022 ) :Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi here on Sunday inaugurated the new office of Sialkot Development Authority (SDA) at district kutchery.

MPA Chaudhry Muhammad Akhlaq and Sialkot Development Authority (SDA) Chairman Asif Bajwa were also present.

Addressing the ceremony, the Deputy Commissioner said that a new era of development would usher in the district after the establishment of Sialkot Development Authority.

He said that now the aspirants would have to get prior permission from the SDA for developing new private housing societies in the district.

He said that SDA would soon be made functional and the board of Governors would be constituted and after the appointmentof DG SDA, the recruitment process to fill the vacant postsin SDA would be started.

