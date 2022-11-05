UrduPoint.com

SDA To Prepare Master Plan For Sialkot

Muhammad Irfan Published November 05, 2022 | 02:10 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Sialkot Development Authority (SDA) chairman Chaudhry Asif Ali Bajwa said on Saturday the Authority would prepare a master plan keeping in mind the needs of Sialkot for the next 50 years, economic development, regional strategy and administrative matters.

He stated this while addressing the introductory meeting with the SDA officers and management staff.

SDA Chairman Chaudhry Asif Ali Bajwa said that the scope of SDA would be extended and special attention would be paid to the construction and development of backward tehsil Pasrur of Sialkot district.

In the master plan, residential facilities will be prepared keeping in mind the increasing ratio of population of Sialkot, he added.

The SDA Chairman said the Authority would not only control housing societies, buildingby-laws and land use conversion, but also build housing societies for the people of Sialkot.

