SDA To Usher In An Era Of Development In Sialkot

Umer Jamshaid Published November 01, 2022 | 12:50 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Sialkot would get the status of a metropolitan city after the establishment of Sialkot Development Authority (SDA) which would help usher in a new era of development in the district.

To make the Sialkot Development Authority fully functional, the district administration, municipal corporation and district council will cooperate fully to begin its services as soon as possible.

These views were expressed by Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi in a meeting here on Tuesday. SDA Founder Chairman Chaudhry Asif Ali Bajwa was also present.

Addressing the participants, the DC congratulated Chaudhry Asif Ali Bajwa over becoming the SDA Chairman and expressed the hope that he would fulfill the responsibilities given to him by Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

He said the SDA would be activated with the appointment of Director General (DG) and notification of the members of the governing body.

The Deputy Commissioner said that initially the scope of SDA services would be limited to the Municipal Corporation Sialkot and after the recommendations of the governing body, its scope would be extended to the entire district.

SDA Chairman Chaudhry Asif Ali Bajwa said that SDA would first do the master planning of Sialkot district and housing planning would be done keeping in mind the needs of the next 50 years.

"I will perform my duties honestly according to the constitution and law and ideal working relationship will be established with all institutions so that we can work together for the construction and development of the district," he added.

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Revenue/Administrator Municipal Corporation Sialkot Rizwan Mehmood, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Syeda Amina Maududi, Assistant Commissioner Mahim Mushtaq,Chief Officer (CO) Municipal Corporation Sialkot (MCS) Zubair Watto, Chief Officer (CO)District Council Ulfat Shahzad and Deputy Director (DD) Development Raja Yasir.

