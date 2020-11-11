SDC Kohat to resolve land related matters under one roof: Minister

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Revenue Minister Qalandar Khan Lodhi and Advisor to CM on Science and Information Technology Wednesday inaugurated Service Delivery Center (SDC) at Kohat.

On the occasion, the minister was informed that after district Mardan, the Kohat is the second largest district wherein computerization of land record has been completed and service delivery center has been established.

It was told that Kohat has 145 villages among which 67 have been computerized while remaining 25 would soon be online. The masses would be facilitated in all land related matters under one roof.

Talking to media men, Revenue Minister said that computerization of land records of the seven districts of the province has been completed while computerization would be extended to other districts phase wise.

Qalandar Lodhi said that establishment of Service Delivery Centers has become possible under the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and KP Chief Minister Mahmood Khan.

He said that centers would provide relief to masses in issuance of Fard (personal) number and transfer of land without any delay. He informed a total of 58 SDC would be established among which 25 would soon be completed. He assured that all the complaints would be solved in the center on immediate basis.

The inauguration ceremony besides other was attended by Deputy Commissioner Kohat Capt. (Rtd.) Abdur Rehman, Additional Deputy Commissioner Bashir Khan, elders of the areas, representatives of traders' community and different concerned departments.