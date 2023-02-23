UrduPoint.com

SDC Officials Directed To Facilitate Citizens

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 23, 2023 | 03:40 PM

SDC officials directed to facilitate citizens

LAKKI MARWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :Additional Assistant Commissioner (Revenue) Ishaq Ali Khan on Thursday paid a surprise visit to the Service Delivery Center and inspected various facilities for citizens.

The AAC was taken around various sections of the center where the IT Officials briefed him about the digitization and computerization of land records in the district.

It was told that the board of Revenue KP aims to strengthen and accelerate the pace of the process so that relief could be extended to the people by timely addressing their problems with regard to land records.

He appreciated the efforts of SDC officials and also directed the concerned staff to provide maximum facilities to the general public.

