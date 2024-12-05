SDC Officials Directed To Resolve Public Issues Promptly
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 05, 2024 | 03:20 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Dec, 2024) Assistant Commissioner Headquarters, Muhammad Faseeh Ishaq Abbasi visited the Service Delivery Center(SDC) to review measures being taken for addressing public issues.
According to the district administration, the AC also inspected various sections and checked the attendance of staff.
During the visit, the deputy director of the SDC provided a detailed briefing on the center’s performance besides other relevant issues.
The assistant commissioner also met with the visitors and discussed the revenue services being provided and their issues.
He emphasized the need for immediate resolution of the problems faced by the public and stressed the importance of making services more efficient and accessible.
He also asked people to approach the office in case of complaints so that their issues could be resolved promptly.
APP/slm
