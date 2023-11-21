SDC to expedite computerization of pending land record: Khalid Iqbal

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Tuesday said that to enhance revenue services for urban residents, the Service Delivery Center (SDC) in Abbottabad is taking concrete measures to expedite the computerization of pending land record positions within the Revenue Department

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Revenue department at his office.

The DC further said that at the same time, measures are being taken to ensure the seamless provision of revenue services to urban dwellers through the SDCs, particularly in the Abbottabad district.

During the meeting revenue staff, with AAC Revenue Arshad Mahmood and Deputy Director of the SDC Abbottabad Sajjad Khan, provided a comprehensive update on the progress of land record computerization, the status of remaining positions, and associated challenges.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad stressed the need to expedite the ongoing digitization of remaining land record positions. He directed the revenue staff to promptly address any issues arising in the digitization process and ensure the smooth delivery of services to the urban populace. Further, instructions were issued to the Deputy Director of the Service Delivery Center Abbottabad to enhance services and improve the overall efficiency of revenue services.

Discussions in the subsequent meeting revolved around matters related to these pending cases in the courts.

District Attorney Abbottabad Khurshid Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Salim, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood, Deputy District Attorney Muhammad Nadeem, Assistant Director Senior Local Government Hameed Khan, and various other officers participated in these discussions.