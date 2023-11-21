Open Menu

SDC To Expedite Computerization Of Pending Land Record: Khalid Iqbal

Sumaira FH Published November 21, 2023 | 05:34 PM

SDC to expedite computerization of pending land record: Khalid Iqbal

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Tuesday said that to enhance revenue services for urban residents, the Service Delivery Center (SDC) in Abbottabad is taking concrete measures to expedite the computerization of pending land record positions within the Revenue Department

ABBOTTABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2023) Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Khalid Iqbal Tuesday said that to enhance revenue services for urban residents, the Service Delivery Center (SDC) in Abbottabad is taking concrete measures to expedite the computerization of pending land record positions within the Revenue Department.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the Revenue department at his office.

The DC further said that at the same time, measures are being taken to ensure the seamless provision of revenue services to urban dwellers through the SDCs, particularly in the Abbottabad district.

During the meeting revenue staff, with AAC Revenue Arshad Mahmood and Deputy Director of the SDC Abbottabad Sajjad Khan, provided a comprehensive update on the progress of land record computerization, the status of remaining positions, and associated challenges.

Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad stressed the need to expedite the ongoing digitization of remaining land record positions. He directed the revenue staff to promptly address any issues arising in the digitization process and ensure the smooth delivery of services to the urban populace. Further, instructions were issued to the Deputy Director of the Service Delivery Center Abbottabad to enhance services and improve the overall efficiency of revenue services.

Discussions in the subsequent meeting revolved around matters related to these pending cases in the courts.

District Attorney Abbottabad Khurshid Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Abbottabad Saqlain Salim, Additional Assistant Commissioner Revenue Arshad Mahmood, Deputy District Attorney Muhammad Nadeem, Assistant Director Senior Local Government Hameed Khan, and various other officers participated in these discussions.

Related Topics

Abbottabad Progress Same Government

Recent Stories

14th NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy from Wednesday

14th NBP T20 Blind Cricket Trophy from Wednesday

8 minutes ago
 AIG police welfare visits Dera to hand over welfar ..

AIG police welfare visits Dera to hand over welfare cheque to police martyr's fa ..

8 minutes ago

25 minutes ago
 Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minute ..

Global markets stumble as traders await Fed minutes

11 minutes ago
 World Children's Day: striving for a healthier, to ..

World Children's Day: striving for a healthier, tobacco-free future for Pakistan ..

11 minutes ago
 Rupee gains 18 paisa against Dollar

Rupee gains 18 paisa against Dollar

11 minutes ago
South Korean President Yoon begins three-day UK st ..

South Korean President Yoon begins three-day UK state visit

11 minutes ago
 PIDE chief for attracting foreign investment inste ..

PIDE chief for attracting foreign investment instead of getting loans to improve ..

11 minutes ago
 Asian markets extend US rally as rates confidence ..

Asian markets extend US rally as rates confidence grows

4 minutes ago
 COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective ..

COAS General Syed Asim Munir Witnesses Collective Training Exercise of Strike Co ..

3 hours ago
 German Development Bank (KfW) delegation assures t ..

German Development Bank (KfW) delegation assures to enhance cooperation with KP ..

4 minutes ago
 Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coac ..

Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal appointed as Bowling Coaches for Men's National Team

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan