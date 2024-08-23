SDCs directed for Immediate resolution of public issues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The district administration is taking tangible measures to provide better services and facilities to citizens as part of the provincial government’ Awami Agenda programme.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Adnan Jameel visited various Service Delivery Centers (SDC) across the district to ensure that public grievances were addressed in a smooth manner.

During the visit, he issued directives to the officials concerned of the SDC to promptly address the issues raised and ensure that facilities were provided in accordance with the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

He emphasized that timely resolution of public issues would not only enhance public trust but also improve the government’s performance.

APP/slm