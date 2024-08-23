SDCs Directed For Immediate Resolution Of Public Issues
Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM
DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The district administration is taking tangible measures to provide better services and facilities to citizens as part of the provincial government’ Awami Agenda programme.
In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Adnan Jameel visited various Service Delivery Centers (SDC) across the district to ensure that public grievances were addressed in a smooth manner.
During the visit, he issued directives to the officials concerned of the SDC to promptly address the issues raised and ensure that facilities were provided in accordance with the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.
He emphasized that timely resolution of public issues would not only enhance public trust but also improve the government’s performance.
APP/slm
Recent Stories
The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic
Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit
SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case
Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate
Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..
ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26
Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy
Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister
Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records
Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter
Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in Iran bus accid ..6 hours ago
-
On PM’s directive, special PAF flight repatriates bodies of 28 Pakistanis killed in bus accident7 hours ago
-
Cowardly attacks can't weaken determination, courage of police officers: IG Punjab8 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Germany have long history of cordial bilateral relations: CM Maryam8 hours ago
-
Federal education ministry survey team assessing needs of Daanish school in GB8 hours ago
-
DC chairs weekly performance meeting of ACs, Magistrates & Food Authority8 hours ago
-
No rift with PPP, discussion held with Bilawal on relief measures: Afzal8 hours ago
-
Pakistan Armed Forces' tri services team won five medals at 4th CISM8 hours ago
-
Healthy reforms in every field benefitting common man: AJK Minister8 hours ago
-
IHC slams slow progress in PTI leader's missing brothers case8 hours ago
-
Government is determined to produce quality, skilled manpower in AJK: Div. Commissioner8 hours ago
-
PML-N working towards economic stability: Irfan Siddiqui8 hours ago