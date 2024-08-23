Open Menu

SDCs Directed For Immediate Resolution Of Public Issues

Sumaira FH Published August 23, 2024 | 02:50 PM

SDCs directed for Immediate resolution of public issues

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2024) The district administration is taking tangible measures to provide better services and facilities to citizens as part of the provincial government’ Awami Agenda programme.

In this regard, Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Adnan Jameel visited various Service Delivery Centers (SDC) across the district to ensure that public grievances were addressed in a smooth manner.

During the visit, he issued directives to the officials concerned of the SDC to promptly address the issues raised and ensure that facilities were provided in accordance with the public agenda of the Chief Minister of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur.

He emphasized that timely resolution of public issues would not only enhance public trust but also improve the government’s performance.

APP/slm

Related Topics

Resolution Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Visit Government

Recent Stories

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hi ..

The Omniscient Judiciary: Masters of All in the Hills Republic

10 hours ago
 Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha re ..

Punjab govt announces Rs10m as bounty for Kacha region top bandit

11 hours ago
 SC issues written order in 21 year old murders cas ..

SC issues written order in 21 year old murders case

11 hours ago
 Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowler ..

Shadman falls shorts of century as Pakistan bowlers dominate

11 hours ago
 Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent dis ..

Saudi Arabia’s airline announces 50 per cent discount for passengers flying to ..

11 hours ago
 ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, res ..

ESaaS to enhance Pakistan's tech capabilities, resilience efforts to combat clim ..

11 hours ago
President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

President Zardari summons NA session on August 26

11 hours ago
 Role of private sector important for development o ..

Role of private sector important for development of agri sector: Secy

11 hours ago
 Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

Dharejo meets Turk National Defense Minister

11 hours ago
 Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling sta ..

Spain insists Venezuela publish 'full' polling station records

11 hours ago
 Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

Cop, suspected robber injured in encounter

12 hours ago
 Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh am ..

Prime Minister Shahbaz offers aid to Bangladesh amid severe floods

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan