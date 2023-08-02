SDF Funded UAJK campus to be inaugurated on Friday

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2023 ) :The highly anticipated inauguration ceremony of the King Abdullah Bin Abdul Aziz Campus of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University (UAJK) is set to take place on Friday, August 4, 2023.

The campus, generously funded by the Saudi government through the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD), stands as a symbol of Islamic brotherhood and solidarity, following the devastating earthquake that struck the region in 2005.

The momentous event will be graced by esteemed dignitaries, including AJK President and Chancellor of the University, Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary, and Head of Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) Asia Operations, Dr. Saud Ayid Alshammari, who will jointly inaugurate this multibillion-dollar project. The ceremony will witness the presence of a high-level Saudi delegation, officials from the Saudi Embassy in Islamabad, Chairman of the Higher Education Commission, Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, top officials from the Economic Affairs Division of the Federal government, and senior AJK government functionaries.

The King Abdullah Campus is a testament to the benevolent support provided by the late Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Abdullah bin Abdul Aziz, in the wake of the tragic earthquake that not only devastated the entire infrastructure of UAJK but also claimed numerous lives, including those of over a hundred students and six faculty and staff members. During this trying time, Saudi Arabia extended a helping hand, actively participating in relief, rehabilitation, and reconstruction efforts across AJK.

Spanning over 1017 kanals of land, the grand campus hosts more than 20 educational department buildings, capable of accommodating over five thousand students. The campus features separate hostels for male and female students, faculty hostels for teachers, a state-of-the-art auditorium, a spacious library, modern science and computer laboratories, a gymnasium, indoor games facilities, and a large parking area.

The Saudi government's approval of the first phase, amounting to eight billion rupees, demonstrates their unwavering commitment to educational development.

Additionally, at the request of the current Vice Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, and former AJK President, Sardar Masood Khan, the Saudi government approved the provision of modern equipment worth two billion and thirty crore rupees for science laboratories. This equipment was signed and sealed in a momentous ceremony held in Islamabad last year.

Barrister Sultan Mehmood Chaudhary, the current President of Azad Kashmir and the Chancellor of the university, played a pivotal role in securing financial support for the King Abdullah Campus. His relentless efforts included meetings with the Saudi Ambassador to Pakistan, Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Maliki, where he discussed the challenges faced and sought early delivery of laboratory equipment for the university.

In anticipation of the inauguration, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kaleem Abbasi, Vice Chancellor of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University, expressed his profound excitement and stated, "The opening of King Abdullah Campus is a historic occasion, and our future generations will benefit immensely from this campus, which stands as a testament to the strong cooperation between the government of Saudi Arabia and Azad Jammu and Kashmir University. This campus will enlighten our students with knowledge and wisdom, allowing them to honor those who played a significant role in its establishment." The entire community of Azad Jammu and Kashmir University is looking forward to this momentous occasion, as it marks the beginning of a new era of education and collaboration between Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

The King Abdullah Campus will undoubtedly serve as a beacon of knowledge and innovation, empowering students to shape a brighter future.