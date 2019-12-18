UrduPoint.com
SDGs 2030 Agenda On Human Rights To Provide Civil, Political Rights

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 04:39 PM

The Human Rights Council in resolution 37/24 has decided to provide "Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 2030 Agenda" on Human Rights on civil, political, economic and culture rights to people without any discrimination Talking to APP, he said Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and targets, concretely, 156 of the 169 have substantial linkages to human rights and labor standards

Among others civil, political, economic, social and cultural rights, right to development holds a central position which implies that all human beings are entitled to development processes and activities without any discrimination, said an official Ministry of Human Rights here on Wednesday.

He further added that the SDGs and human rights under the 2030 Agenda would also deal with political nature, human rights treaties states that have ratified them, which may bolster advocacy that corresponded to human rights obligations.

