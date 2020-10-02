SDGs Achievement Programme 2018-20: 2,565 out of 8,925 schemes completed in Punjab

As many as 2,565 development schemes under Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme 2018-20 in the designated districts of Punjab province have so far been completed

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :As many as 2,565 development schemes under Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme 2018-20 in the designated districts of Punjab province have so far been completed.

Under the programme, a total of 8,925 schemes valuing Rs 23 billion were approved, however 6,360 schemes were still incomplete, according to official documents.

The details shows that during the year 2018-19, 2,324 development schemes were completed out of total 5,122 schemes for which an amount of Rs 12.618 billion was approved.

During the year, the government released an amount of Rs 11.4 billion and Rs 10.8 billion were spent on the schemes.

Similarly in 2019-20, as many as 3,803 schemes worth of Rs 10.45 billion were approved out of which, 241 schemes were completed while the remaining 3,566 schemes were still incomplete.

The government had released an amount of Rs 7.32 billion for the development schemes during the year 2019-20 out of which Rs 5.258 billion have been spent on the schemes.

During the year 2018-19, 89 out of 200 approved schemes were completed in Attock, 20 out of 157 schemes were completed in Bahawalnagar, 131 out of 263 remained completed in Bahawalpur, 200 out of 208 schemes were completed in Bhakkar, 91 out 167 were completed in Chakwal, 121 out of 500 schemes were completed in Dera Ghazi Khan, 154 out of 263 schemes were completed in Faisalabad and 37 out of 66 schemes were completed in Gujran.

Similarly in Hafizabad, 131 out of 138 schemes were completed, in Jhang 235 out of 267 schemes were completed, In Jhelum 28 schemes out of 29 were completed, in Kasur 21 out of 22, in Khanewal 37 out of 290, in Khushab17 out of 193, in Lahore 69 out of 121, in Layyah 44 out of 143, in Lodhran 63 out of 141, in Mandi Bahauddin 24 out of 162, in Mianwali 67 out of 118, in Multan47 out of 323, in Muzaffar Garh 88 out of 251, in Nankana Sahib 11 out of 12 schemes were completed.

Furthermore in Rahim Yar Khan 62 out of 247 schemes were completed, in Rajanpur 100 out of 224 schemes, in Rawalpindi 64 out of 128 schemes, in Sahiwal 62 out of 71, in Toba Tek Singh 60 out of 62 schemes whereas in Vehari 15 out of 99 schemes were completed during the year.

