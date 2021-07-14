SDGs could not be achieved without control on population control

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) :Provincial Minister for Social Welfare & Baitulmal Department (SW&BM) Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari said that sustainable development goals could not be achieved without controlling population.

He was addressing a consultative dialogue arranged jointly by the Economic Division and United Nations Sustainable Development Framework (UNSDF) here on Wednesday. MPAs, bureaucrats, academics and other stakeholders also participated.

He said that for the first time, the Punjab government had approved a development package for each district, making it easy to address local problems at the grassroots.

Yawar Abbas urged that without political will the dream of sustainable development goals (SDGs) could not be achieved, saying that the participation of elected representatives should be enhanced.

He told the participants that the SW&BM department would set up a first responders network at the village level to redress child abuse issues. He said that first responders would be trainedby rescue-1122.

Family support programme would also be launched for abused women and children, he added.