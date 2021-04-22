SDGs: GCWUF gets high place under Impact Rankings 2021

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :The Government College for Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has secured a remarkable position in many categories, according to the Impact Rankings 2021 of all public and private sector universities of Pakistan, recently issued by Times Higher education Rankings.

A spokesperson said on Thursday that based on prescribed performance indicators, the Government College for Women University Faisalabad had been ranked at number 1 among all Pakistani universities in SDG-10 (reduction of inequalities), at number 2 in SDG-5 (establishing gender equality), at number 4 in SDG-2 & 6 (mitigating hunger and providing clean water and sanitation), and at number 6 in SDG-8 (establishing decent work and striving for economic growth).

These rankings have been issued under "The United Nations' Transforming Our World: The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development".

The distinctive position of GCWUF was highly acknowledged by all social circles while Prof Dr Robina Farooq, Vice Chancellor GCWUF, appreciated the contribution of the coordinators, heads of teaching and non-teaching departments and all teaching faculty in achieving high positions.