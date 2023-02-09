UrduPoint.com

SDGs Implementation Crucial To Save Environment: Experts

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 09, 2023 | 09:46 PM

SDGs implementation crucial to save environment: experts

The experts on Thursday stressed acting upon the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals to achieve sustainable development and ensure a safe environment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The experts on Thursday stressed acting upon the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals to achieve sustainable development and ensure a safe environment.

They were speaking at a roundtable discussion on "Development through Connectivity: Asian Perspective" organized by the China-Pakistan Study Centre (CPSC) at the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad (ISSI).

Secretary General of Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) Dr Pornchai said that ACD had a total of 35 members which are promoting effective management of resources including human resources.

Dr Pornchai argued that connectivity was the key to trade and development, and depending on the region, it involved both physical and non-physical components.

He also underscored the importance of addressing the 'development gap' and the 'digital divide' and highlighted that connectivity had great potential to bring peace and prosperity to Asia. "Together we share, and together we care," he noted.

CPSC Director Dr Talat Shabbir introduced the Asia Cooperation Dialogue to the participants and apprised them that the Asia Cooperation Dialogue was an intergovernmental organization established in June 2002 in Thailand.

"ACD is important as it provides a forum for Asian countries to exchange views on areas of mutual interest including peace and development," he added.

DG ISSI Ambassador Sohail Mahmood highlighted the key aspects of ACD's vision as an inclusive, continent-wide cooperative framework and its emphasis on mutual peace and economic growth.

He noted that Pakistan had become a 'Prime Mover' on Connectivity and a 'Co-Prime Mover' on Culture and Tourism.

Ambassador Sohail Mahmood underlined that it was important to keep the focus on 'hard' and 'soft' connectivity and promote greater people-to-people exchanges.

He stressed that the ACD's goal of building an 'Asian Community' was laudable and it must be advanced in an environment conducive to conflict resolution and greater amity and cooperation in the Continent.

In his concluding remarks, Ambassador Khalid Mahmood, Chairman board of Governors ISSI, appreciated the efforts being made by ACD and its Secretary General and underlined that the future of Asia lies in development through connectivity.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Resolution Thailand Exchange June Share Asia

Recent Stories

Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late ..

Sheikhs, citizens perform funeral prayer for late Sheikha Mariam Al Falasi

5 minutes ago
 'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon Afte ..

'Dangerous' That China Not Answering Pentagon After Downing of Chinese Balloon-U ..

3 minutes ago
 Government College University (GCU) confers life-t ..

Government College University (GCU) confers life-time achievement award on Dr. K ..

32 seconds ago
 Minister Ahsan Iqbal directs to resolve issues of ..

Minister Ahsan Iqbal directs to resolve issues of scholars under 'US-Pakistan Kn ..

33 seconds ago
 Cabinet members sign condolence book at Turkish em ..

Cabinet members sign condolence book at Turkish embassy

35 seconds ago
 WFO Model Wheat Storage Facility inaugurated in Ma ..

WFO Model Wheat Storage Facility inaugurated in Malakand

36 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.