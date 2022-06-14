SDGs Secretariat conducts post-budget analysis

UrduPoint.com

The National Assembly's Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) Secretariat on Tuesday hosted a briefing session on a subject titled "Post-Budget Analysis - with SDGs lens," at the Parliament House on Tuesday

The briefing session, chaired by Convener of the National Parliamentary Taskforce on SDGs Romina Khurshid Alam, was attended by various Members of the Parliament who evinced keen interest in the topic.

"The global goals in Pakistan have been recognized as the National Development Agenda and development stands as the most important component of the Federal budget.

Hence, it is pertinent to hold intellectual and practical engagements on the allocation and disbursement of funds with a SDGs lens," said Romina Alam at the outset of briefing.

A detailed presentation was given by Abid Qaiyum Sulehri, renowned social policy analyst and economic expert.

In his presentation, he highlighted "the 4Ds of budget which included debt servicing, day-to-day running of civil government, development funds, grants, subsidies and others.

The expert presentation generated a conclusive debate amongst the Parliamentarians, who highlighted the major areas of concern i.e. rising poverty, food security and energy crisis.

Mehnaz Akber Aziz highlighted the importance of reviewing the budget through child right lens. She emphasized that 8 goals among the SDGs were child centric. Therefore, there was a need to target the fund allocation efficiently surrounding the most vulnerable children.

The briefing was concluded by Minister of State for Finance Dr. Aisha Ghaus Pasha who re-affirmed her commitment towards achieving the global goals.

In her closing remarks, she highlighted that energy sector was the second biggest component of expenditure in the federal budget. She emphasized on the need to utilize the remaining 8 years more effectively and efficiently.

"We need a mid-term course correction to re-priorities our goals," she added.

