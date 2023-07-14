SDGs secretariat to take lead in learning from China on tackling challenges: Romina

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Convener Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) National Task Force and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Romina Khurshid Alam has said that the commitment on Sustainable Development Goals would be fulfilled at all costs and SDGs secretariat would take lead to learn from China to address multiple challenges being faced by Pakistan, especially poverty alleviation, economic development and climate change events.

She was speaking at the launch of 'Understanding China Fellowship Programme' being organized under the auspices of Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development (AIERD) in collaboration with Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University here on Friday.

The SDG Task Force convenor pledged that the government was playing its role to cement Pakistan-China ties and the current parliament was focusing on how to gear up industrial development in the country which was linked to China-Pakistan Corridor.

She said the government was taking confidence-building measures, therefore, the concept of building a China-Pakistan community of shared destiny had once again echoed on both sides of the two lands.

Welcoming the audience and the chief guest, Chairman of AIERD, Zahid Latif said that the AIRED would continue to strengthen bilateral relations between China and Pakistan by introducing academic programmes like 'Understanding China Fellowship' for the youth, especially the students of higher learning institutions.

Dr. Azam Khan, a professor, at Arid University, talked about the salient features of the programme, he said the participants of this programme would be imparted education and training on Chinese model of growth and development, and the current Chinese leaderships' concept of shared democracy.

He hoped that after learning through national and international scholars the participants of this programme would suggest a way forward to the policy-makers to achieve the path of development and sustainability in these crucial and sensitive times.

Chief Executive Officer, AIERD, Shakeel Ahmed Ramay said to make relationships between China and Pakistan fruitful and sustainable, it was necessary to instill the spirit of brotherhood and friendship in the next generation and this programme was a first step in that regard.

He said in this programme Pakistani youth would be aware of how China had developed its economy, agriculture technology, industry, trade, infrastructure, etc. from scratch after Green Revolution in 1949.

He said the programme would acquaint the participants about the Chinese success stories and how Pakistan could benefit out of it.

At the end, Ramay thanked the Embassy of People's Republic of China, Islamabad and Chinese Media Group and Pakistani media for their support to make the ceremony a success.