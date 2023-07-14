Open Menu

SDGs Secretariat To Take Lead In Learning From China On Tackling Challenges: Romina

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 14, 2023 | 05:10 PM

SDGs secretariat to take lead in learning from China on tackling challenges: Romina

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :Convener Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) National Task Force and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister, Romina Khurshid Alam has said that the commitment on Sustainable Development Goals would be fulfilled at all costs and SDGs secretariat would take lead to learn from China to address multiple challenges being faced by Pakistan, especially poverty alleviation, economic development and climate change events.

She was speaking at the launch of 'Understanding China Fellowship Programme' being organized under the auspices of Asian Institute of Eco-civilization Research and Development (AIERD) in collaboration with Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University here on Friday.

The SDG Task Force convenor pledged that the government was playing its role to cement Pakistan-China ties and the current parliament was focusing on how to gear up industrial development in the country which was linked to China-Pakistan Corridor.

She said the government was taking confidence-building measures, therefore, the concept of building a China-Pakistan community of shared destiny had once again echoed on both sides of the two lands.

Welcoming the audience and the chief guest, Chairman of AIERD, Zahid Latif said that the AIRED would continue to strengthen bilateral relations between China and Pakistan by introducing academic programmes like 'Understanding China Fellowship' for the youth, especially the students of higher learning institutions.

Dr. Azam Khan, a professor, at Arid University, talked about the salient features of the programme, he said the participants of this programme would be imparted education and training on Chinese model of growth and development, and the current Chinese leaderships' concept of shared democracy.

He hoped that after learning through national and international scholars the participants of this programme would suggest a way forward to the policy-makers to achieve the path of development and sustainability in these crucial and sensitive times.

Chief Executive Officer, AIERD, Shakeel Ahmed Ramay said to make relationships between China and Pakistan fruitful and sustainable, it was necessary to instill the spirit of brotherhood and friendship in the next generation and this programme was a first step in that regard.

He said in this programme Pakistani youth would be aware of how China had developed its economy, agriculture technology, industry, trade, infrastructure, etc. from scratch after Green Revolution in 1949.

He said the programme would acquaint the participants about the Chinese success stories and how Pakistan could benefit out of it.

At the end, Ramay thanked the Embassy of People's Republic of China, Islamabad and Chinese Media Group and Pakistani media for their support to make the ceremony a success.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Technology Education China Parliament Democracy Agriculture Lead Shakeel Sudanese Pound Media All From Government Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways ..

Dubai Customs and Japanese Consulate discuss ways to enhance cooperation and tra ..

58 minutes ago
 Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

Level Up Your Summer with the realme Narzo 50

1 hour ago
 Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspire ..

Hania Aamir's viiral boxing training video inspires fans

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual c ..

Abu Dhabi Police, ADEK partner to launch virtual check-in service for People of ..

2 hours ago
 PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nu ..

PM performs groundbreaking of 1200MWs Chashma-5 nuclear power plant in Mianwali

2 hours ago
 DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooper ..

DLD, Dubai Development Authority strengthen cooperation to fulfil Dubai&#039;s s ..

2 hours ago
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Chad to UAE

3 hours ago
 PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgi ..

PTI forward bloc leader Gul bar Khan becomes Gilgit-Baltistan's CM

3 hours ago
 Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pak ..

Rain, thunderstorm likely to hit most parts of Pakistan within next 12 hours

4 hours ago
 IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budg ..

IMF deal: Pakistan expected to introduce mini-budget for second review

4 hours ago
 UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

UAE, Mozambique sign MoU in workforce field

4 hours ago
 Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Tal ..

Govt mulling Hajj through road, ferry service: Talha

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan