SDGs targets to be achieved within stipulated time-frame: Senate told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2020 ) :Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Azam Khan Swati on Monday informed the Senate that the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) would be achieved within the stipulated time frame.

Winding up discussion on motion regarding need for allocation of separate funds by each ministry for achieving the 17 SDGs in the country, he said the government was working on priority to achieve the target set for the provision of education, health, gas and electricity to the people.

The minister said in past, majority of the developing countries failed to achieve millennium development goals. But now, target would have to achieve under SDGs during the set time frame, he added.

Earlier, Mian Muhammad Ateeq Shaikh said unfortunately we could not achieve MDGs.

He urged the government to give separate target to every ministry to achieve the 17 SDGs in the country.

Senators Prof Dr Mehar Taj and Kauda Babar also supported Mian Ateeq's point of views.