SDMA organizes prayer ceremony for quake victims

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :The State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) organized a prayer ceremony in memory of earthquake hit victims and martyrs of October 8, 2005 held at AJK university ground city campus Muzaffarabad here on Saturday.

The ceremony started with a siren at 8: 52 AM and observed one minute silence to pay homage to the departed souls.

The Prime Minister of Azad Kashmir Sardar Tanveer Ilyas along with his cabinet members on the occasion put the wreath at the monument of martyrs and prayed for the martyrs of earthquake.

The AJK Chief Secretary Usman Chachar also put the wreath at the monument and prayed for the martyrs.

The civil society of the city and the heirs of martyrs also attended the ceremony at large scale. The smart contingent of AJK Police presented a salute of demo in respect of tremor hit martyrs.

Later, the AJK PM also attended the ceremony held at PM House in memory of quake hit victims. The civil society, NGOs, civil and military officers and departmental heads attended the function.

The different students of the schools(male and female) and children specially participated in the ceremony and presented different programs in wake of devastated earth quake 2005 and public awareness programs in order to adopt preventive measure before possibly facing any kind of natural calamity.

The students presented taboo, Speech competitions and other programs in view of the earthquake and other natural disasters.

The AJK Premier Sardar Tanveer Ilyas give away the shields to those students who held positions in speech competition and other well performers were also awarded with honorary shields.

The PM also announced Rs 35,000 to each students who recited Darood Sharif and Rs15,000 to those students who hold positions in speech competition.

The Premier of AJK Sardar Tanveer Ilyas at the culmination of the function held special prayers for the martyrs of devastated Earthquake victims.