Open Menu

SDMA Secretary Emphasizes Community Role In Disaster Mitigation

Umer Jamshaid Published August 25, 2025 | 06:00 PM

SDMA Secretary emphasizes community role in disaster mitigation

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Aug, 2025) Secretary AJK State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and Civil Defense Chaudhry Muhammad Fareed Monday emphasized that the role of all institutions, NGOs and especially the local community was imperative for instantly mitigating the disasters.

"This year, less losses were reported due to our better preparation than before" he said while addressing a capacity building workshop.

He thanked all the participants including World food Program, Khwaja Zaheer Memorial Foundation, Islamic Relief and University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

SDMA Secretary gave away shields for their services in hours of trial following the natural disasters and congratulated them for participating in the program.

APP/ahr/378

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025

9 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

1 day ago
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

1 day ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

1 day ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan