SDMA Secretary emphasizes community role in disaster mitigation

MIRPUR (AJK) , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point news - 25th Aug, 2025) Secretary AJK State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) and Civil Defense Chaudhry Muhammad Fareed Monday emphasized that the role of all institutions, NGOs and especially the local community was imperative for instantly mitigating the disasters.

"This year, less losses were reported due to our better preparation than before" he said while addressing a capacity building workshop.

He thanked all the participants including World food Program, Khwaja Zaheer Memorial Foundation, Islamic Relief and University of Azad Jammu and Kashmir.

SDMA Secretary gave away shields for their services in hours of trial following the natural disasters and congratulated them for participating in the program.

