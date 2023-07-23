Open Menu

SDMA Warns People To Refrain From Visiting Flooded Streams, Rivers

Muhammad Irfan Published July 23, 2023 | 12:40 AM

SDMA warns people to refrain from visiting flooded streams, rivers

Mirpur, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2023 ) :After the torrential rains hits various parts of the AJK, the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) Saturday warned people living close to the seasonal nullahs and streams to restrain from visiting the flooded ponds, rivers and streams as the main spell of the torrential rains have begun in various parts of the State.

According to the information, various parts of the AJK state lashed with torrential rains that played havoc in various areas including Mirpur district especially in the New City and various adjoining slums in various parts of this district, official sources confirmed.

Mirpur went in the grip of heavy rainfall since about the last midnight of the day breaking the hot spell to a greater extent besides turning various low-lying areas into ponds and seasonal nullahs flooded with the rainy water.

The rain continued intermittently till Wednesday afternoon.

The rains partially affected the electricity, roads and telecommunication system in certain areas of the Mirpur division comprising Kotli, Mirpur and Bhimbher districts, according to the reports. There are also reports of the uprooting of trees, hoardings and electricity poles at several places in the division and adjoining areas because of the wind storm which lasted for over an hour at the wee hours of Saturday.

