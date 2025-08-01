SDMF organises digital media ambassadors conference

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) Sindh Digital Media Ambassadors Conference 2025 was organized by the Sindh Digital Media Forum (SDMF) here at the Arts Council of Pakistan on Friday.

The Primary objective of the conference was to promote the responsible and positive use of digital media.

The conference was graced by several esteemed guests and speakers, including ACP president Ahmed Shah, Ahmed Zaeem, Additional Director, National Cyber Crime Investigation Agency (Sindh), Director General, Sindh Higher education Commission (HEC) Dr Nauman Ahsan, former Vice Chancellor of NED University Dr Sarosh Hashmat Lodhi, Member, Council of Islamic Ideology Mufti Zubair ; Dr Fauzia Khan, Additional Secretary, Sindh Education Department,

Chairman, Sindh Human Rights Commission Iqbal Ahmed Detho, Coordinator, Prime Minister's Youth Program Sindh Fahad Shafiq, Chairman, board of Intermediate Karachi, Faqeer Muhammad Lakho and Hassan Bakhshi, Chairman, Association of Builders and Developers of Pakistan (ABAD).