SDO Among 3 Officials Suspended After Lineman’s Death

Muhammad Irfan Published October 22, 2023 | 06:00 PM

SDO among 3 officials suspended after lineman’s death

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2023) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) high-ups suspended three officials including an SDO after the death of a lineman working on a transformer in Dholanwal sub-division.

The company’s spokesman confirmed to media here Sunday that Dholanwal Sub-Division's SDO Moqaddam Ali, feeder in-charge Syed Hassan Sardar and assistant lineman Rashid Mahmood have been suspended and a departmental inquiry was also being initiated against them to ascertain the facts about the lineman's death due to electrocution.

He mentioned that Lineman Naeem Ahmed had been martyred after receiving a severe electric shock while working on a transformer in an area of Dholanwal sub-division.

