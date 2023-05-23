UrduPoint.com

SDO Among Two Suspended Over Negligence

Umer Jamshaid Published May 23, 2023 | 05:10 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :A sub-divisional officer (SDO) and lineman (LM-1) of Dijkot subdivision of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company had been suspended over negligence.

A Fesco spokesman said on Tuesday that LM-II Muhammad Ahsan of Dijkot sub-division had been working on an electricity pole near Chak No 258-RB Lamman Pindi couple of days ago when the pole collapsed.

As a result, Muhammad Ahsan received injuries and died on the spot.

Taking notice of the incident, General Manager Operation Fesco Rana Muhammad Ayub suspended DSO Operation Dijkot Imtiaz Ahmad Warraich and LM-1 Muhammad Aslam who was also working as an acting Line Superintendent-II when Ahsan died after damage of an electricity pole.

The both officials were directed to immediately report at the Fesco Headquarters and furtheraction would be taken against them after an inquiry, the spokesman added.

