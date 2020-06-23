UrduPoint.com
SDO And Line Superintendent Suspended

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Tue 23rd June 2020 | 10:29 PM

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company has suspended a sub-divisional officer (SDO) and a line superintendent (LS) on charges of negligence.

A spokesman said on Tuesday that Chief Engineer (Operations) Muhammad Umar Lodhi received a complaint that Line Man (LM-1) Amjad Hussain of Garh Maharaja subdivision Jhang Amjad Hussain was electrocuted while working on live lines.

Therefore, the Chief Engineer (Operations) immediately suspended SDO Garh Maharaja subdivision Jhang Muhammad Amir Shehzad and LS-1 Munir Ahmad on charge of their negligence and directed them to report to the office of Additional Director General (CM) FESCO.

The Chief Engineer (Operations) also issued orders for an inquiry against the accused SDO and LS-1 and further action would be taken against them on the basis of the inquiry report.

