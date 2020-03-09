UrduPoint.com
SDO Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, Linemen Arrested From Court Room

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 09th March 2020 | 08:39 PM

SDO Hyderabad Electric Supply Company, linemen arrested from court Room

Sub Divisional Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and two linemen were arrested from the Court Room on the allegations of disconnecting electric supply of a landlord of Tehsil Qazi Ahmed

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2020 ) :Sub Divisional Officer Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) and two linemen were arrested from the Court Room on the allegations of disconnecting electric supply of a landlord of Tehsil Qazi Ahmed.

Landlord Ashfaque Unar in a Direct Complaint before Civil Judge and Judicial Magistrate Qazi Ahmed-1 complained that on the orders of SDO Mujeeb Siyal of Hesco Sub Division Qazi Ahmed, lineman Bilal Arain and Line Superintendent Zaman Chandio illegally disconnected his connection.

Taking action on direct complaint,the Court has ordered arrest of SDO Mujeeb Siyal, Line superintendent Zaman Chandio and lineman Bilal Arain as soon as possible.

