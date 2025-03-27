SDO Injured In Panjgur Firing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2025 | 10:40 PM
PANJGUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2025) Sub divisional officer (SDO), was injured in a firing incident that took place near Waznap area of Panjgur district of Balochistan, tv channels quoting Police sources reported on Thursday.
According to details, unknown assailants opened fire and injured SDO Attaullah Rind.
Police team after receiving reports rushed to the site and shifted the officer to nearby hospital.
Police are investigating the matter.
