SDO, LS suspended over negligence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2020 ) :General Manager Technical FESCO Engineer Saqib Jamal has suspended Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) Construction Mianwali subdivision and Line Superintendent-1 (LS) on charge of negligence.

FESCO spokesman said that one Line Man (LM) of Mianwali subdivision, Ameer Malik, was killed while his colleague LM Fazalur Rehman received serious injuries when an electricity pole fell on ground while working to remove faults from electricity lines in Muzaffar Pur Bridge Area one day ago.

Taking serious notice of this fatal incident, FESCO General Manager Technical immediately suspended SDO Mianwali Subdivision Irtiza Hussain and LS-1 Amir Abbas on charge of negligence and directed them to immediately report to Project Director Construction FESCO Headquarter Office Faisalabad.

The GM also issued orders for an inquiry against both officers and further action would be taken on inquiry report, spokesman added.