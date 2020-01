SDO Public Health Engineering suspended

Former Sub Divisional Officer of Public Health Engineering department Layyah Muhammad Rashid has been suspended for failing to make even a single field visit to development schemes of sub-division Layyah during the months of October, November and December 2019

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2020 ) :Former Sub Divisional Officer of Public Health Engineering department Layyah Muhammad Rashid has been suspended for failing to make even a single field visit to development schemes of sub-division Layyah during the months of October, November and December 2019.

Now, he has been posted in Gujranwala. Meanwhile, warning letters have also been issued to Sub Divisional Officers of Jaranwala, Chiniot, Bhawana, Multan, Chichawatni, Arifwala, Bahawalpur, Minchanabad, Rahim Yar Khan, DG Khan, Rajanpur, Jampur and Kehror Laal Esan sub-divisions for not making any site inspection visits in December 2019.