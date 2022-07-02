UrduPoint.com

SDO Suspended Over Negligence

Sumaira FH Published July 02, 2022 | 06:10 PM

SDO suspended over negligence

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2022 ) :Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Narwala Subdivision Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has been suspended on the charges of negligence, lethargy and delinquency of duties.

A spokesman said on Saturday that FESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Bashir Ahmed received various complaints against SDO Imran Ali that he was a lethargic officer and did not attend calls from the electricity consumers about failure of light.

Due to negligence of SDO Narwala, electricity supply remained suspended for many hours during the last rainy days, while XEN Ghulam Muhammad Abad intervened and activated the teams which restored the power supply in the area.

Taking notice of attitude of the SDO, the FESCO chief suspended him and ordered a departmental inquiry against him, spokesman added.

