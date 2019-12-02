UrduPoint.com
SDPI: 3-day 22nd Conference To Be Started On Dec 3

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Mon 02nd December 2019 | 03:34 PM

Sustainable Development Policy Institute's (SDPI) is organizing a 3-day 22nd conference from 03 to 05 December with the theme of "Sustainable Development in Digital Society

This year's Sustainable Development Conference is inspired by the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) and an era of digitalization which has changed how human beings interact in the era of rapid revolution in technologies, a press release said.

The Conference will look at the era of digital inclusivity as well as digital exclusivity and isolation, of being content creators as well as its consumers, of challenges to some and opportunities and privileges to others.

In this scenario, the speakers will discuss how to tackle the issues of sustainable development such as social justice, poverty, hunger, health, education, climate change, water, energy, environment, gender equality, to trade, economy, commerce, investment, technology, etc. The detail conference programme can be accessed www.sdpi.org/sdc.php.

