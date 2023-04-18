UrduPoint.com

SDPI Brings Government, Academia, Industry To Overcome Challenges Confronting Industries

Faizan Hashmi Published April 18, 2023 | 09:35 PM

Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adnan Jalil believed in restructuring capabilities and streamlining the public sector processes would ease doing business in the province

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Minister for Industries, Commerce and Technical education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Adnan Jalil believed in restructuring capabilities and streamlining the public sector processes would ease doing business in the province.

He was speaking at the meeting of the National Network of Economic Thinktanks-Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter organized by the Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI), said a press release on Tuesday.

He informed that restricting human resources in TEVTA has so far resulted in saving of Rs 2.6 million monthly. Financial and power constraints faced by the caretaker government would prevent delivery of relief to the business community, he added.

Dr Vaqar Ahmed, Joint Executive Director, SDPI said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's southern cluster has immense untapped economic potential.

He said such deliberative sessions before the announcement of budget would help in articulating policy advice for the government to reflect on for strengthening trade and economic development.

Ahad Nazir, Head Center for Private Sector Engagement while sharing the preliminary findings of a survey conducted by SDPI in KP said difficulty in graduation for firms was observed which was hindering increasing in firms becoming exports.

He reiterated SDPI's interest in bridging the policy gaps identified by government departments, updating private sector policy developments, reviewing policy documents and bridging gaps between academia and industry for strengthening research environments to meet the industry demand.

Iqbal Sarwar, Director Business Facilitation, Kp-BoIT informed that a mapping activity resulted in the identification of 170 regulations for businesses in KP that need to be simplified and thirty regulations so far have been simplified or removed.

Muhammad Salman Khan, Secretary General, Swabi Chamber of Commerce, and Industry stressed educating exporters on international standards and accreditation to tap into the export potential to regional markets.

Qurat-ul-Ain, CEO, Ain Consulting stressed designating focal persons for improving intra-department coordination to simplify the regulatory environment and suggested forming committees to connect industries, academia, and government bodies to improve their communication and collaboration.

Kiran Fida, Project Manager, CGPA stressed briefing the business community on regulations and emphasized addressing challenges faced by women entrepreneurs through policy initiatives.

Dr Muhammad Yasir, Chairman, Department of Management Sciences, Hazara University reiterated bridging academia-industry gap to promote indigenous production of chemicals and other products and reducing import reliance.

Rasheed Paracha, Founder Kohat Chamber of Commerce, and Industry said that unfavorable regulatory environment have discouraged locals and the sector was dominated by Afghan refugees. He urged for commercial policy to create a level playing field and limiting the number of businesses that refugees can run to enable small local businesses to flourish.

Rashid Aman, Manager, SMEDA, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa stressed upgrading the scale of cottage industries to transform the export landscape in the province.

Ishfaq Ahmed Afridi Manager, Business Planning & Support, Commercial Department, Government of KP said that specified economic zones have been developed in many cites based on specialized products to add value to products.

Taimur Khan, Institutional Development Expert, SEED urged for smart solutions and public-private partnerships to overcome the sector's challenges.

