SDPI Collaborates With International Training Academy For Human Resource Development

Sustainable Development Policy Institute's (SDPI) Center for Learning and Development (CLD) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Skills Enhancement Academy (TSEA) United Kingdom to collaborate in international and national trainings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2019):Sustainable Development Policy Institute's (SDPI) Center for Learning and Development (CLD) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with The Skills Enhancement Academy (TSEA) United Kingdom to collaborate in international and national trainings.

The trainings would be held in the area of skills and human resource development, a press release said.

Under the MoU, both the parties agreed to cooperate in capacity building initiatives including short courses, study tours, and joint leadership events.

TSEA UK is a London based training institute which provides life coaching, business coaching, training and consulting in United Kingdom, Middle East, South America, US and Sub-Continent.

Senior Advisor, Capacity Building, SDPI, Brig (R) Mohammad Yasin and�Chief Executive Officer (CEO), TSEA UK, Qaiser Ahmed Raja, on behalf of their respective organizations signed the MoU on Wednesday here at SDPI.

Senior Advisor, SDPI for Capacity Building Brig (R) Mohammad Yasin said SDPI believes in collaboration and partnership especially in the areas of research and capacity building at local and international level.

"Since its establishment, the Center for Learning and Development (CLD) of SDPI conducted around 800 capacity building trainings and trained nearly 13,590 professionals mainly on project management, research methods, leadership and team building and human resource management at national and international level", he said, adding both the organizations can conduct joint research and trainings on themes of mutual interest.

Qaiser Ahmed Raja termed the agreement remarkable and said that the MoU would be utilized to train human resource and strengthen their professional skills through shared knowledge and practices in Pakistan and abroad. The agreement would also explore the opportunities for conducting joint trainings and courses at local, regional and international levels in the areas and themes around sustainable development, he added.

