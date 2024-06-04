SDPI, CUST ink MoU to promote joint research endeavours harnessing innovation, tech-revolution

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published June 04, 2024 | 07:49 PM
The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) and the Capital University of Science and Technology (CUST) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to promote joint research endeavours aimed at harnessing innovation and technology revolution
SDPI Joint Executive Director of SDPI Dr. Vaqar Ahmed and Dean of ORIC at CUST Professor Dr. Nayyer Masood signed the MoU on behalf their organizations.
The collaboration marks a milestone in ongoing efforts to foster sustainable development and research innovation.
"The MoU opens new avenues for joint research projects, knowledge exchange, and resource sharing between both institutions. There is hope for the potential impact this partnership will have on addressing the pressing challenges of time," a news release said.
The SDPI has more than 80 active MOUs mostly with national development partners, academia and international development partners on diverse thematic areas driving unique research and detailed studies on subjects pertaining to complex and pertinent sectors of economy, environment, industry, innovation and Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).
Dr Vaqar Ahmed, in his opening remarks, said that SDPI had been working with CUST for many years on various areas of interest, particularly during the Covid-19 pandemic.
The varsity had a dedicated sustainability hub that had helped to promote sustainability matrix in local industry, he added.
The CUST, he said, took leadership in guiding the Senate's Finance Committee then chaired by Senator Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh in presenting recommendations to revive economy during the global pandemic.
The SDPI had held series of discussions on China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) at CUST that provided a learning opportunity in the presence of former Senate Defence Committee Chairman Mushahid Hussain Sayed, he added.
“The university and think-tank partnership is important as universities are the hub of generating ideas and innovative solutions,” Dr Vaqar Ahmed said.
He mentioned that the MoU would have five thematic areas of collaborative research and consulting, exchange and internship, executive learning and short courses, collective programmes, knowledge sharing and guest lectures, research sharing workshops, and joint organisation of events and faculty exchange.
Professor Dr Nayyer Masood said the CUST while signing any MoU had one aim to transform that effort into a beneficial opportunity to benefit the nation and country.
He also presented a comprehensive overview of the CUST and its research arm ORIC that was recognised by the Higher Education Commission expand research and collaborations in economic, social and other sectors.
He hoped to conceive national projects of international scope that would be beneficial for the country through the instant collaboration.
SDPI Deputy Executive Director Dr Sajid Amin, in his vote of thanks, extended the gratitude to team CUST for their support. He said the SDPI had a history of working with the CUST.
“Universities are the producers of ideas and institutions like the SDPI take up such endeavours with a passion to reap good policy outcomes,” he said.
