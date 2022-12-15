SDPI holds lecture on 'Solar Radiation Management'

UrduPoint.com

The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) organized a special lecture on 'Solar Radiation Management' with the Executive Director of the Carnegie Climate Governance Initiative (C2G) Janos Pasztor here on Thursday.

The purpose of the lecture was to discuss Solar Radiation Modification (SRM) for addressing a symptom of climate change by reflecting more sunlight into space and reducing the Earth's temperature.

Addressing the session Janos Pasztor said that climate change is far more than just an environmental issue as it is a powerful threat to people's health, livelihoods, security and survival.

He stated that policy makers are deeply worried about the climate impacts at the current level of average global warming, which is about 1.2�C. "We need to start looking at how to manage the risks from the temperature overshoot and the fundamental objective is to shift the discussion from science to policy", he said.

He said the concept of Solar Radiation Modification (SRM) could be made possible through various ways including surface albedo modification, marine cloud brightening and stratospheric aerosol injection. The stratospheric aerosol injection technique could be a supplement but it has some risks, he informed

