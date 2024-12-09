SDPI honors legacy of Ahmed Saleem on his 1st death anniversary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2024) The Sustainable Development Policy Institute (SDPI) on Monday hosted a heartfelt tribute event to commemorate the first death anniversary of the legendary Ahmed Saleem, a distinguished progressive scholar, writer, and national hero.

The event brought together a diverse group of intellectuals, human rights activists, and former associates to reflect on the contributions Ahmed Saleem made to Pakistan's history, literature, and national cohesion, said a press release.

Dr. Abid Qaiyum Suleri, Executive Director of SDPI, highlighted the institute's commitment to honoring national heroes through its "Living Legend Awards" initiative. He emphasized that while many individuals receive superficial tributes posthumously, SDPI strives to celebrate heroes like Ahmed Saleem repeatedly, recognizing their contributions to the nation while they were still alive. “Ahmed Saleem’s legacy is a testament to his unyielding principles, his dedication to preserving South Asian history, and his invaluable role in nation-building,” Dr. Suleri remarked.

"Throughout his life, Saleem remained steadfast in his pursuit of truth, never compromising on his ethics or principles.

His vast collection of books and writings—especially those documenting the history of South Asia—remains a priceless resource," he said.

Dr. Humera Ashfaq, another key speaker at the event, shared that legends like Saleem "never die" but continue to inspire through their work. She praised his ability to critically analyze history and uncover distorted narratives, particularly in terms of fostering unity among Pakistan's diverse provinces.

Zafarullah Khan, a human rights activist, recalled SDPI’s recognition of Ahmed Saleem with the "Living Legend Award" in 2011. He underscored the importance of Saleem’s literary donations and his unparalleled ability to preserve and share historical records.

"Ahmed Saleem’s legacy is a shining example of how one person can impact the national discourse through courage, intellectual rigor, and generosity in sharing knowledge," Khan said.

A special documentary prepared by Abid Rashid, Ali Aamer, and Shahid Rasul was presented at the ceremony, earning great acclaim from attendees. The documentary, along with the newly launched Ahmed Saleem Archives website, offers a digital repository of his works and collected research materials, ensuring that his contributions to history remain accessible for future generations.

Panah Baloch, a close associate of Saleem, shared personal reflections, noting that Saleem had dedicated his life to uplifting marginalized communities. His first book, written in the 1970s on Balochistan’s autonomy, was a powerful example of his commitment to social justice and his efforts to unite the different nations within Pakistan.

As the ceremony concluded, Dr. Humera Ashfaq recited a poignant poem about marginalized communities, echoing the themes of struggle and resilience that Saleem championed throughout his life. The event not only celebrated his accomplishments but also reaffirmed the ongoing relevance of his work, inspiring the younger generation to carry forward his passion for knowledge, justice, and equality.

Dr. Shafqat Munir, Deputy Executive Director of SDPI, shared a touching memory of Ahmed Saleem’s tenacity and creativity. He recalled how, despite his declining health, Saleem was always eager to write and explore new ideas, even during his recovery from liver transplant surgery.

The event ended with a moving poem by Ahmed Saleem, reflecting the deep pain of separation, a fitting tribute to a man whose life and work continue to bind the nation together.